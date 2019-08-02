Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,091,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,992,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after purchasing an additional 64,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of WTS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. 1,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,943. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

