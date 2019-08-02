Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

