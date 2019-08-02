Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $2,906,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 191,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,244. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

