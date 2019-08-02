Weingarten Realty Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Weingarten Realty Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 44.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

