Weingarten Realty Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Weingarten Realty Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Weingarten Realty Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.
Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $32.02.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.