Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

7/31/2019 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2019 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2019 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2019 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2019 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/26/2019 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/21/2019 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 255,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.76 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 699,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 321,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,217,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

