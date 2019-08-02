Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SM Energy (SM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SM Energy (NYSE: SM) recently:

8/2/2019 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2019 – SM Energy is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2019 – SM Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

6/27/2019 – SM Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – SM Energy was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – SM Energy was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2019 – SM Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

SM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 2.98. SM Energy Co has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,070. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

