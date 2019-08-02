Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Orange (ORA)

Orange (EPA: ORA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2019 – Orange was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Orange was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Orange was given a new €18.30 ($21.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Orange was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.80 ($19.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Orange was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA:ORA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.40 ($15.58). The stock had a trading volume of 9,906,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange SA has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.65.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Orange SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.