Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE:BZH opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Allan P. Merrill bought 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 537,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,533.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 134,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

