Webster Bank N. A. Sells 723 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after buying an additional 1,876,556 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cigna by 34.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,360,000 after buying an additional 1,261,911 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,605,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $740,597,000 after buying an additional 146,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,203,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,246,000 after buying an additional 645,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,662. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

