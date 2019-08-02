Webster Bank N. A. Sells 441 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.73. 168,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,009. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74.

