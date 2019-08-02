Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,081,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $553,269,000 after buying an additional 124,922 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,819. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

