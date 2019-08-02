Webster Bank N. A. Has $6.63 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 1,504,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

