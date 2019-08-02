Webster Bank N. A. Has $22.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 3.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 144,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.