Webster Bank N. A. Has $22.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 3.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 144,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

