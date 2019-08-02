Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,235. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

