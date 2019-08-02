Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 888,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,378. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.