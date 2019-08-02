We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 111,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,241. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $51,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,511 shares of company stock worth $3,120,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

