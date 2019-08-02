We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 4,577 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gold Fields by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,173,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,128 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,365 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,750,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. 316,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.