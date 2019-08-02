We Are One Seven LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.36. The stock had a trading volume of 223,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.70. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

