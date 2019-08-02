We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 55,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $2,256,936.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,531.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $24,114,342.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,319,404 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.98.

FND stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,101. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.