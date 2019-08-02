WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIA) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.20, 821 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

