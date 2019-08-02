Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE WTS traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $94.02. 4,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after acquiring an additional 64,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,162,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 228,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.