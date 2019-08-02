Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.80121-595.36163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.79 million.Waters also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.42. 143,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.37. Waters has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.54.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

