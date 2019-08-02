Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Set at $105.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned a $105.00 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

WCN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. 906,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,423. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $97.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.27.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. FMR LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 1,018.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 703,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 640,380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Waste Connections by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,368,000 after purchasing an additional 354,718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 262,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

