Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 73,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.55. 2,505,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,099. The stock has a market cap of $319.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

