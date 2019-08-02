Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Walker Lane Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:WKLN) shares rose 23.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.

Walker Lane Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

