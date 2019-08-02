Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €105.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.25 ($108.43).

WCH stock traded down €4.52 ($5.26) during trading on Thursday, hitting €66.10 ($76.86). 353,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 1 year high of €130.25 ($151.45).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

