W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.54. 1,222,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $202.77 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

