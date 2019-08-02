Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VMC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.44.

NYSE:VMC opened at $136.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $141.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

