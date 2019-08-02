VR Education (LON:VRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

VR Education Holdings PLC (LON:VRE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 12691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.21.

VR Education Company Profile (LON:VRE)

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

