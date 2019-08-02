Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Voxeljet from $5.50 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voxeljet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

VJET stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,842. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.42. Voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voxeljet will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voxeljet stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.93% of Voxeljet worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

