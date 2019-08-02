Volvere (LON:VLE) Trading Down 1.3%

Volvere PLC (LON:VLE)’s share price fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.35), 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

Volvere Company Profile (LON:VLE)

Volvere plc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in acquisitions and turnarounds. The firm prefers to invest in public and private companies that are in distress and prefers undervalued or under-performing assets. The firm invests in the security solutions and online marketing and data segements.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Volvere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.