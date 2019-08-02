Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 185.06 ($2.42).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 149.98 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.34. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.30 ($2.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read acquired 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £484,860 ($633,555.47). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

