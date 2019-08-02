Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Professional Planning

Professional Planning raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Visa comprises 11.0% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 406.6% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $362.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

