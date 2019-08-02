Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Viper Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.06.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $79,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 81.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,173 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,913,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 963,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 528,497 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.4% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,774.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 403,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

