Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,765 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Visa comprises 7.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 6,975.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 120,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

NYSE:V traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

