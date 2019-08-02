Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Victory Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 58,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03. Victory Capital has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $87.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Victory Capital by 10,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.