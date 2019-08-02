Viacoin Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003024 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $173,278.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00922642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,151,162 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Coinroom, Poloniex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

