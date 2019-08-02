Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $220.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our price target of $220/share, is based on an equally weighted composite of: (a) $216/share, as a 30x multiple of taxed and diluted FY26 GAAP EPS of $22.94 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $224/share (discount rate 11.0%, terminal growth rate of 2.0%). Risks to our investment thesis and target price include: (1) the failure of in further combination clinical studies; (2) the failure of to achieve our peak sales revenue; and (3) product competition.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.39. 1,574,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,785,480.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,144.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,203 shares of company stock valued at $37,191,590. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.