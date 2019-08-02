Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given a $220.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been given a $220.00 price target by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

VRTX stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.39. 1,574,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,203 shares of company stock worth $37,191,590 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

