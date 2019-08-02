Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $33,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $178.58. 857,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,592. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,785,480.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,144.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,203 shares of company stock valued at $37,191,590. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

