Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,532.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

SANM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 3,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

