Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.67.

ANTM traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.60. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

