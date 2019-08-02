Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oritani Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 136.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Oritani Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oritani Financial by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Oritani Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORIT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 3,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,562. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

