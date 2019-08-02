Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $37,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE XHR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

