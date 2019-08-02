Versant Capital Management Inc Has $56,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,556,223. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

