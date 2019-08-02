Versant Capital Management Inc Has $47,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $14,039,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 887,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,446,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $392,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,063,100 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.20. 1,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,892. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

