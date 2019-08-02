Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $274.51. 23,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

