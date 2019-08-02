VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of VRNA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 4,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

