Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 18,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 140,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 839,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.87.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

