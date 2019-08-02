Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 36,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.52. 747,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,660. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

